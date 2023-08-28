Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was arrested after allegedly agreeing to sell $200 of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Angelina Levanda, 32, arranged the deal through Facebook Messenger in October, said Berwick Officer Phil Mainiero. A confidential informant told police Levanda offered to sell "two balls" of methamphetamine for $200.

The CI set up the deal and they agreed to meet at AutoZone, 806 W. Front St., later that day. When Levanda, who had multiple arrest warrants, arrived at the store on a bicycle, police took her into custody. She was carrying over 6 grams of methamphetamine, $84 in cash, and a cell phone.

Levanda was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a cell phone.

Docket sheet

