Berwick, Pa. - Community Strategies Group has been awarded a $300,000 grant through the Blight Remediation Program to acquire and remediate the Canal Street Station.

The site was used as a scrap metal yard for the last 60 years, but the Canal Street Reclamation and Reuse Project will repair and remodel it to host community activities that would otherwise involve shutting down town roads.

“This historic 117-year-old train station and four acres of riverfront property could provide incredible opportunities for the community, but it’s been little more than an eyesore for the last 60 years,” said Rep. David Millard. “It’s time to take advantage of this property and turn a negative into a positive for the people of Berwick.”

The Blight Remediation Program, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), provides funds for the acquisition, rehabilitation, reconstruction, demolition, and clearing of blighted properties throughout the Commonwealth, as well as the planning and administrative costs of said projects.