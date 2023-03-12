Scranton, Pa. — A Berwick man will spend four years behind bars for a scheme that involved "fishing" checks out of United States Post Office boxes and stealing nearly $50,000.

Justin William Davis, 39, was sentenced last week in the U.S. Middle District Court to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and an additional two years for violating federal supervised release on similar crimes.

Individuals involved in the scheme used improvised "fishing" devices to pull mail from Post Office collection boxes in the hope of stealing checks and other valuable instruments. These items were then “washed” (a chemical fluid is utilized to erase the ink) and re-written to reflect a new payee and a new, higher monetary amount, before being cashed or deposited into the bank accounts of co-conspirators for later withdrawal.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from approximately Aug. 19, 2021 through Nov. 2, 2021, Davis orchestrated the above-described type of “fishing” scheme, utilizing a group of associates whom he paid to go into various banks in Luzerne and Lackawanna County and cash the checks for him. In all, Davis was involved in the fishing, washing, and fraudulent negotiation of approximately 70 checks, and was able — with the assistance of the intermediaries — to successfully cash checks totaling $49,148. At his sentencing, Davis was ordered to pay restitution in that amount to the banks who reimbursed the persons whose checks were stolen, altered, and fraudulently negotiated.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.