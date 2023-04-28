Scranton, Pa. — A Berwick man will spend 3 years behind bars for making threats against President Joe Biden, a federal judge, and a congressman.

U.S. District Court Judge Juan Sanchez, of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, sentenced Robert M. Vargo, 26, to 37 months in prison for the threats made in October of 2022.

Vargo mailed a letter to U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, threatening to kill him, his family, President Joseph Biden, and United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. Vargo mailed the letter from Wilkes-Barre to Congressman Thompson in Washington, D.C., with intent to intimidate and interfere with Congressman Thompson’s official duties.

Congressman Thompson is the Chair of the Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Vargo cited Thompson’s role as chairman of that committee in making his threats. Vargo also invoked the name of domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh, who bombed the Oklahoma City federal building in 1995.

Judge Sanchez noted Vargo’s lengthy criminal history and the disturbing nature of the threats in imposing the 37-month sentence. Upon release from prison, Vargo must serve three years on federal supervised release. Vargo’s federal sentence will begin after he finishes serving a three to six year term in state prison for a 2022 escape conviction.