Berwick, Pa. — A 23-year-old man has been charged after police say he tricked a little girl into putting his penis in her mouth.

Nathain Ryan Hisey, 23, denied the incident, which allegedly took place in his home on Market Street in December, according to charged filed by Berwick Detective Reagan Rafferty.

The girl's mother contacted police on Dec. 7 after her daughter returned home from a play date at Hisey's house. She was visibly upset and crying, the mother said.

The six-year-old reportedly said her father's friend had followed her into the bathroom while she was at his house and asked if she needed help washing her hands. While he was in there, he told the little girl to close her eyes and open her mouth, arrest papers say.

That's when he allegedly inserted something "soft and round" in her mouth, like a hot dog, she told her mother.

The mother confronted Hisey, who denied he'd put his penis in the girl's mother, saying instead it was a Nutrigrain bar.

During an interview with the Child Advocacy Center at Geisinger, the girl said she heard Hisey pull his zipper down and described the object as a "bug." It was hairy, but not cold, she explained. She also said Hisey had told her to suck on it, according to charges.

When Hisey drove her home that day, he allegedly told her to close her eyes and open her mouth again, but she refused. Both times, he told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, police say.

Hisey was charged with rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Richard Knecht on June 7 at 10 a.m.

Docket sheet

