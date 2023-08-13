Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man is accused of fondling an 11-year-old girl while she was at a relative’s house three years ago.

Paul J. Ziegler, 37, was staying at a home on East Tenth Street in 2020 with the girl’s relative when the alleged sexual abuse happened, according to Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty. In July, 2021, the child reportedly confided in a family member, saying Ziegler had been acting inappropriately with her since she was 8. He made comments about her buttocks and breasts, made her sit on his lap, and hugged her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable, the girl said.

During one of the visits to the house when she was 11, the accuser and her sisters were watching a movie; the sisters were on one couch and Ziegler and the girl were on another, under a blanket, charges say. Ziegler allegedly put his hand up her shirt and touched her bra, even though she tried to push his hand away. He didn’t stop until one of her siblings said something about his behavior, the girl said.

Child Advocacy Center workers interviewed the girl in August, 2021 — a month after she reported Ziegler’s behavior to her family. The case was first investigated by the Salem Township police department, then later transferred to Berwick in December of 2022. Police interviewed Ziegler in May and he denied the allegations, Rafferty said.

Ziegler was charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person under 13. A preliminary hearing will be held at District Judge Brenda Hess Williams on Aug. 21 at 9:45 p.m.

