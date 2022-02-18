Berwick, Pa. —An investigation by Berwick Detectives after a reported assault led to the discovery of a substantial amount of blood be located near a residence on Brittian Street.

Several interviews were conducted with members of home, who were reluctant to give details of the reported incident, according to an affidavit. Authorities continued to investigate, locating a trail of blood from the home.

After speaking with several witnesses that included the initial caller, detectives were able to locate Isaiah Scott Newton, 26, of Berwick, who later admitted he stabbed a man once with a knife, according to the police.

Newton allegedly told officers he used a kitchen knife to assault Frederick James McConnell during an altercation on the evening of Feb. 11, 2021. According to the report, Newton then washed the knife in a sink. Authorities said they located the weapon in a sink inside the property on Brittian Street.

Witnesses said McConnell got into a vehicle after the assault and proceeded to drive away from the scene at a high rate of speed. A witness inside the vehicle said McConnell started to gurgle after a short distance and pulled the vehicle over.

McConnell was placed into the driver’s side seat of the vehicle and driven directly to the Berwick Hospital. The witness said McConnell along with the car seat were covered in blood.

Despite the efforts of staff, McConnell was pronounced dead. Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese ruled the death a homicide.

Newton was charged with one count each of criminal homicide, first-degree felony aggravated assault, and second-degree misdemeanor tamper with physical evidence.

Judge Richard Knecht denied bail for Newton, who will remain incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison. Newton is scheduled to face Knecht on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

