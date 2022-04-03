Berwick, Pa. — A sexually violent predator left a halfway house and failed to register with State Police in New York under Megan's Law guidelines, police say.

Craig Walter Powers, Berwick, was charged in 2013 for attempt to commit a criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion. Powers, 37, is listed as a sexually violent predator and required to register for life, records show.

Powers last registration occurred in August of 2021 and stated he lived in Erie at a halfway house.

“Powers himself advised officers that after two days at the halfway house he left,” investigators wrote.

Powers was discovered at a residence near the 300 block of Grant Street in Berwick and taken into custody. Investigators said Powers never registered at the address and was in violation of his requirements.

Powers was charged with second-degree felony failure to register with PSP and held on $50,000 bond. Court records show Powers will appear before Judge Richard Knecht on April 11 for a preliminary hearing.

