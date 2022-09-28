Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man stole banking information from two family members, including his grandmother, and used it to steal more than $3,000, police say.

Now Jordan Mateo Bafile, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks and using stolen information to make Cash App purchases totaling $3,339.

Bafile's grandmother and another member of the family contacted police on Aug. 1 after they reportedly discovered multiple fraudulent purchases from their accounts to a Cash App account named "Jay BOZO."

Trooper Thomas Butch contacted the grandmother's bank and got copies of the checks, along with surveillance footage showing Bafile making the transactions, according to charges. In total, Bafile reportedly stole $2,870 from his grandmother, Butch said.

Bafile also snuck into another family member's purse while she was in the shower and stole her banking information and social security number, which he used to steal an $488, arrest records show.

Bafile, W. Front Street, Briar Creek, was charged with felony forgery, identity theft, access device fraud, and theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 1:45 p.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

