Berwick, Pa. — An argument led to gunfire at a Berwick home, with one man taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, police say.

Stevan Xavier Mercado II and Keith Allen Estep, both 27, allegedly admitted to pulling out guns and firing shots during a fight at their trailer on Fairview Avenue on Feb. 9. Now both are behind bars in Columbia County Prison facing felony aggravated assault charges.

Here's what Berwick police say happened:

Estep called 911 just before 9 a.m. and told dispatchers he'd been shot by Mercado. He also fired a shot back as he was fleeing their trailer, Estep said.

Police later found Estep behind Jack Williams Tire Center a few blocks from his home. His gun, a 9mm Canik, was hidden behind the store's dumpster with one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in the magazine.

While police were speaking with Estep, Mercado also called 911, saying he'd been shot in the leg, but admitted he may have accidentally shot himself. When police arrived at the trailer, Mercado was standing outside and bleeding from the leg.

Another roommate, who police identified only as J.R., was also in the trailer at the time of the shooting. He told police he heard the pair arguing earlier that morning, followed by two or three gunshots.

They had argued in the past, including a fight three weeks prior in which both men had pulled their guns and were “waving them around.” They had also threatened to kill each other before, J.R. told police.

The latest fight began when Estep was on the phone arguing with his mother, Mercado later told police. Soon, he and Estep were also arguing, so Mercado decided to grab his backpack and leave the home. But Estep says Mercado threatened him first, saying “I’ve got something for you” before he grabbed his backpack. Estep knew that was where Mercado keeps his gun, he told police.

Estep grabbed his gun in response and started for the front door, he said. But just as he got to the door, Mercado fired a shot at him from his SCCY 9mm that missed. Once outside, Estep fired back into the home. Officers found bullet holes in the front door and the wall behind it, as well as a bullet hole in the east side of the home and a couch.

Both men admitted they knew the third roommate, J.R. was home at the time at the shooting.

Estep and Mercado were each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon inside an occupied structure, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Feb. 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Mercado docket sheet

Estep docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.