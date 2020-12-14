Berwick, Pa. – The Borough of Berwick Police Department remains unable to locate a Columbia County man charged with rape and strangulation.

Anthony M. Maisey, 32, of Berwick, was charged with three counts of felony rape and one felony count of strangulation on Dec. 12. The alleged crime also was reported that day, court records show.

Borough Police can't serve his arrest warrant because they can't find him, the Department said.

Maisey appeared in Columbia County Magisterial District Court in Bloomsburg as recently as Dec. 2 for an unrelated drug paraphernalia case, according to court records.

Berwick Borough Police have not had success locating Maisey since filing the rape charges against him on Dec. 12.

Police did not provide information on Maisey's last known physical appearance or where he might be headed, such as ties to other communities.

Chief of Police Ken Strish has been unavailable to provide requested public safety information since Dec. 13.