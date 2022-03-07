Scanton, Pa. -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Matthew W. Mensinger, age 48, of Berwick was charged in a criminal information with aiding and abetting false statements on loan applications.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the criminal information alleges that Mensinger was the Chief Lending Officer of a Berwick, Pennsylvania-based financial institution. Between approximately November 2011 and June 2020, Mensinger caused other individuals and entities to obtain approximately $690,000 in loans from the financial institution, purportedly for small business purposes. In fact, however, the individuals and entities provided the money to Mensinger, who promised that he would repay the loans.

The case was investigated by agents from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Office of the Inspector General, and from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 30 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.



