Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Benton man was charged with a felony after authorities said he lied on an application for the transfer of a 9mm Smith and Wesson Shield Pistol.

Francisco Charles Avila, 30, checked “no” to a question in regards to being convicted of a crime with a maximum sentence of more than one year. Avila appealed the charged, but it was upheld.

Avila was released from custody on Dec. 15 after he posted a $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Russell Lawton is scheduled for early January.

