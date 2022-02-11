In the PIAA AA team state wrestling quarterfinals from Hershey, Benton defeated Brookeville by a score of 29-25 to advance to the state semi-finals.

Benton trailed with two matches to go before coming back to take a one-point lead at 26-25 with only one remaining match in their quarterfinal bout. After an intense 5-4 bout Benton came away with the victory and now faces top-ranked Notre Dame-Green Pond tonight at 8 p.m. in the state semi’s.

The one seed out of District 4, Williamsport took on District 11’s two seed Nazareth in the AAA quarterfinals on Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Early in the match Nazareth took an early 11-0 lead against the Millionaires. Braden Bower was first to get Williamsport on the board with a 5-1 decision at 132 over Jake Doone of Nazareth. Riley Bower followed in his brothers footsteps with the second points of the day for Williamsport with a win at 145.

Riley Bower, who secured his 50th pin on Thursday night, extended his record for all-time program wins to 128 with the victory.

The Millionaires were able to cut the Nazareth lead to 16-12 thanks to wins from Carter Weaver and Roman Morrone. Cael Nasdeo secured himself a victory with a 3-1 decision but in the end Nazareth came away with the win by a score of 45-15.

Williamsport moves to round 2 of the consolation bracket for a chance to compete eventually for third-place in the state and will wrestle Council Rock South tonight at 6 p.m.