Harrisburg, Pa. – With momentum from the primary election result to approve a constitutional amendment to limit the governor's power when it comes to emergency disaster declarations, Pa. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) introduced a concurrent resolution on Monday to terminate what he calls "the most destructive portions" of Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 6, 2020, emergency disaster declaration related to COVID-19.

“Last week, Pennsylvania voters issued a new mandate to their government that they want more checks and balances in the management of emergency disaster periods. This resolution is a first step in bringing action to the will of the voters by terminating the most devastating portions of Gov. Wolf’s initial emergency disaster declaration,” Benninghoff said.

House Resolution 106 would terminate the administration’s ability to use the COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration to engage in no-bid, single-source contracting; reestablish work search requirements currently waived by the Department of Labor and Industry; and end the ability of the governor to use the emergency disaster declaration to mandate occupancy limits, business closures, and stay-at-home orders.

The introduction of the concurrent resolution follows adoption of two constitutional amendments approved by Pennsylvania voters last week. One of those amendments causes an emergency disaster declaration issued by a governor to expire within 21 days unless renewed in whole or in part by the General Assembly.

According to the concurrent resolution, the remainder of the March 6, 2020, COVID-19-related emergency disaster declaration could be extended until Oct. 1, 2021, as the General Assembly continues reviewing the various administration actions taken during the last 15 months.

“Over the coming weeks and months, the General Assembly will continue its due diligence over the administration’s management of the COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration, including how to deal with a regulatory framework significantly altered by use of the COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration’s authority,” Benninghoff added.

“Pennsylvania voters wanted more responsible and more reasonable emergency management, and we will continue to provide that while ensuring critical services and funding remain intact,” he said.

House Resolution 106 was scheduled to be considered by the House State Government Committee Tuesday morning.