Lock Haven, Pa. — Husband and wife, William and Candy Jo Laubscher, both failed to appear on Tuesday morning for their scheduled sentencing hearings before Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael F. Salisbury.

The pair are now considered to be fugitives from justice as Judge Salisbury issued bench warrants for their immediate apprehension on Tuesday morning, according to the Clinton County District Attorney's office.

William Sean Laubscher, 54, and Candy Jo Laubscher, 48, were convicted after they entered a property on German Road in September of last year with several firearms attempting to “evict” a tenant from the property. A 19-year-old woman who was naked and sleeping inside the home testified to hearing Candy Laubscher screaming outside.

William Laubscher fired five rounds from a SKS semi-automatic rifle to intimidate and scare the young woman. After walking into the home, Candy Laubscher waived a .357 revolver at the victim while screaming at her, according to testimony.

The Laubschers were convicted in early June following the jury trial prosecuted by District Attorney Dave Strouse. The jury took approximately 90 minutes to return guilty verdicts on the Laubschers at their joint trial.

Both Laubschers were convicted of terroristic threats (M1) and simple assault (M2), while Candy was also convicted of firearms not to be carried without a license (M1).

The couple's last known address was on Reeder Road in Dunnstable Township.

Anyone with information as to the location of either defendant is asked to notify Clinton County 911, the Clinton County Sheriff, or the District Attorney's Office. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Clinton County Law Enforcement CrimeWatch website at: https://clinton.crimewatchpa.com/da/133000/contact/contact-us.

