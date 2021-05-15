Lock Haven, Pa. – The Clinton County Sheriff's Office holds an active warrant for a Williamsport man who possessed narcotics with intent to deliver.

Clinton County President Judge Craig P. Miller on May 10 issued a bench warrant for Derek T. Lewis, 28.

In November 2019, Lewis stopped making payments on his costs and fines for a 2015 felony drug conviction and still owes $1,500.45, according to his docket sheet. Lewis was sentenced in 2015 to a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months confinement, followed by a probation term that he was still serving.

The Clinton County Adult Probation Office filed a motion to hold Lewis in contempt of court on March 30 of this year.

A contempt hearing was held on May 10 and Lewis didn't appear. Miller issued a bench warrant and set Lewis' bail at $1,500.45 monetary, the equivalent of his debt to the Commonwealth.

Anyone with information about Lewis' whereabouts can submit a tip online via the Sheriff's Office's CrimeWatch page, or call the office at 570-893-4070.