Williamsport, Pa. - A 62-year-old Bellefonte woman was sentenced to jail for participating in a wire and mail fraud conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann sentenced Mildred Hoy to 18 months' imprisonment.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Hoy pleaded guilty before Chief Judge Brann in May 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

The conspiracy to defraud involved victims sending money to Hoy in the belief that they had won the lottery and needed to remit fees to cover taxes. Hoy then sent cash to others in the conspiracy and converted cash into Bitcoin and deposited it in the bank accounts of other co-conspirators.

Hoy’s participation in the conspiracy defrauded victims of $489,000 dollars.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.