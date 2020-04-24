Two dogs recently attacked a 29-year-old female walking on Dorchester Lane in Benner Township, state police at Rockview reported.

"The female sustained a fractured thumb as a result of the incident," Trooper Shane Eichelberger wrote in an April 23 press release.

Two pit bulls attacked the victim while she was walking her own two dogs around 8:22 p.m. on April 21, Eichelberger wrote.

The dogs' owner, Kortni M. Elion, 37, of Bellefonte, was cited for a dog law violation.

One summary charge of confinement of dogs/collar and chain was filed against Elion on April 22 in the courthouse District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

