Bellefonte, Pa. — A Centre County man is facing attempted homicide charges after he reportedly stabbed a man in the neck on Monday night in Bellefonte.

Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment building, located along the 100 block of West High Street, after 911 dispatchers took a distressed call from a woman who said that someone had been stabbed, according to reports by WJAC. Dispatchers allegedly heard a fire alarm going off in the background of the phone call.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a male victim lying in the building's stairwell, surrounded by a significant pool of blood.

The victim had allegedly gone to investigate the fire alarm and discovered a box of items at the top of the steps. That is when the male suspect reportedly went after the victim, stabbing him a number of times in the neck, according to the news outlet.

Throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning, troopers from PSP Rockview, along with Bellefonte Borough and Springfield Township police, conducted a search for the man. Around 9 a.m., police located the suspect, 29-year-old James Surovec, of Bellefonte, and placed him into custody.

Surovec faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, arson and possession of an instrument of crime. According to court records, he is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility and his bail was denied.

Surovec had a previous arrest in March after officials said he repeatedly harassed a 911 dispatch center, claiming to be mind-controlled. He is also facing simple assault charges from a June 6 incident.

Docket sheet

