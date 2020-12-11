Williamsport, Pa. - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 10, 2020, Mitchell Ocker-Mullen, age 23, of Bellefonte, Pa., was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of five explosive devices.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the three-count indictment alleges that Ocker-Mullen received and possessed five grenades from on or about October 12, 2020 through October 29, 2020.

The indictment also alleges that Ocker-Milton was prohibited from possessing the explosives because he had been previously convicted of a felony offense in Centre County. In addition, the indictment alleges that Ocker-Mullen was not licensed to possess the grenades and had not registered the explosives in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The case was investigated by the Bellefonte Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.