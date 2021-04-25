Harrisburg, Pa - Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, signed Oct. 29, 2020, which takes effect April 27, 2021, will require drivers nearing an emergency response area, who are unable to merge in a different lane, to reduce speed by at least 20 mph.

The new law is designed to hold drivers further accountable. The law implements a new point system, imposing two points for failure to merge into the lane not next to the emergency response area.

It also will set fines to $500 for first time offenses; $1,000 for a second; with fines up to $10,000 if a driver injures or kills an emergency responder, or a person in or near a disabled vehicle.

