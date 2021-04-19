Greeley, Co. -- JBS USA Food Company has announced a recall of approximately 4,860 pounds of imported boneless beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. The raw, frozen boneless beef products were imported on or around November 10, 2020 and were distributed for further processing.

The recalled products are packed in 60-lb. cardboard boxes containing “95CL BONELESS BEEF PRODUCT OF AUSTRALIA” with “PACKED ON: 02-SEP-20” and Australian “EST. 4” on the packaging label. The products were shipped to distributors and processors in New York and Pennsylvania.

A photo of the product label is available here.

The E. coli contamination was discovered during routine FDA testing. Currently, there are no reports of illness caused by affected products.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but in some cases will instead develop kidney failure (hemolytic uremic syndrome). The condition can occur in anyone, but is most common in children under five years of age and older adults. This type of kidney failure is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

The FDA has expressed concern that the product may still be frozen in cold storage at some distributor or processor locations. The items should not be used.

All customers are advised to safely prepare raw meat products, fresh or frozen, and only consume whole cuts of beef that have been cooked to a temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit with a 3-minute rest time, or 160 degrees Fahrenheit if the beef is ground. The only way to confirm that beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures its internal temperature.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Mr. Kim Holzner, Head of JBS Imports, at Kim.Holzner@jbssa.com.