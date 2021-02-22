Lock Haven, Pa. – There's an active bench warrant for the Beech Creek woman initially accused of manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of her child.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office reported via CRIMEWATCH on Feb. 8, 2021, that it "currently holds an active bench warrant for Markel E Wheeland" for a 2017 case.

Markel Elizabeth Wheeland, 30, originally was charged with 51 felonies after state police at Lamar said she was made meth near a child on Sept. 12, 2017.

Those felonies were withdrawn when Wheeland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor conspiracy - intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and misdemeanor endangering welfare of children, in 2018.

On the child endangerment charge, Wheeland was sentenced to four years of intermediate punishment: a minimum of 16 days and a maximum of 23 months confinement, and three years of probation.

Wheeland is still serving that probation sentence, according to court records.

Docket sheet