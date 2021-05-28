Lock Haven, Pa. – A Beech Creek man who allegedly sexually abused a child is behind the bars of the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

Justin Dean Etters, 30, is incarcerated in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail set by Clinton County Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs on May 25.

In arrest documents filed May 25, Etters is accused by state police at Lamar Trooper Damon Braniff of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 13 on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

Etters is charged with one felony count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering welfare of children and corruption of minors.

His next scheduled court appearance is a June 1 preliminary hearing before Maggs.

