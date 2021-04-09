Williamsport, Pa. -- This April is the 25th annual National Poetry Month, a celebration launched by the Academy of American Poets in April of 1996.

Ten greatest poems? According to the Society of Classical Poets, these are the ten greatest poems ever written: 10. "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost 9. "The New Collosus" by Emma Lazarus 8. "Ozymandias" by Percy Bysshe Shelley 7. "Ode on a Grecian Urn" by John Keats 6. "The Tiger" by William Blake 5. "On His Blindness" by John Milton 4. "A Psalm of Life" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow 3. "Daffodils" by William Wordsworth 2. "Holy Sonnet 10: Death, be not Proud" by John Donne 1. "Sonnet 18" by William Shakespeare

Poetry and poets have an integral role in many cultures, and poetry graces our lives in many forms - from ancient epics to rhymes scrawled on the walls of public restrooms.

National Poetry Month is one of the world's largest literary celebrations with tens of millions of readers, students, teachers, librarians, bookstores, event curators, publishers, families, and (obviously) poets acknowledging and celebrating the importance of poetry.

In Williamsport, James V. Library staff members will share their favorite poems throughout the month on the library's Facebook page. Readings of the poems will be available at the library's YouTube channel playlist, "Poetry Break." Poetry books will also be on display inside of the library.

What's your favorite poem or poet? Someone classic like Shakespeare, or more contemporary perhaps like Kenneth Fearing? Comment on social media with the hashtag #NationalPoetryMonth.