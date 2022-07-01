Lock Haven, Pa. — When Woodward Township Police received a call for a possible burglary, officers quickly realized they were already headed in that direction.

Investigators spoke with the caller near the 2000 block of Woodward Avenue on June 28 who stated they felt there was someone inside their home. Officers located Zachariah James Baney, 30, of Lock Haven a short time later by police from a different department.

Baney, who was charged with first-degree felony burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing on June 29, allegedly opened all the cabinet doors and refrigerator door at the original caller’s home. Despite entering the residence and going through the kitchen, police said all Baney took was a single jar of BBQ sauce.

A caller who reported a break-in at another residence discovered the jar of sauce. The original accuser was able to identify the BBQ sauce they said was used on chicken earlier in the day.

Baney was arrested in Lock Haven when authorities said he attempted to enter several moving vehicles. Police said Baney also stole a hubcap from a car dealership.

Court records show Baney was incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail. He will appear before Judge Frank Mills on July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

