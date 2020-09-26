Phoenix, Az. – Real Pet Food Company has announced a voluntary recall of Billy + Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe 4-pound bags because it could potentially be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals that eat the products, and humans may become infected from handling the contaminated pet products.

The recalled product is "Billy + Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe" dog food in a 4-lb bag, with lot code V 07 Feb. 2022.

Retailers who have received product from the affected lot code have been asked to remove this product from shelves immediately and dispose of the product carefully. Customers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to stop feeding it to their dogs, dispose of it immediately, wash hands, and sanitize surfaces that the dog food has touched.

This recall does not affect any other Billy+Margot products or those sold outside of the USA.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and/or abdominal pain. Some animals can be infected but show no symptoms while transferring the disease to people or other animals.

Human symptoms of Salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), abdominal cramping, and fever. In rare cases, Salmonella can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract issues.

The recall was announced after a routine sampling program revealed that the finished product contained Salmonella bacteria. The manufacturer has stopped producing and distributing the affected product. The FDA and Real Pet Food Co. will continue investigating the source of the contamination.

Customers who have purchased the recalled product may call Real Pet Food Co. between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. for a refund or for additional information at: 1-800-457-5494. Questions about the recall may also be addressed to this phone number.