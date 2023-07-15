Loyalsock, Pa. — A victim was hit with a baseball bat several times by a man as they argued outside a hotel, police said.

The accuser’s left knee was bruised and swollen after Yusmani Nmn Rodriguez-Cobas hit him with the weapon near the Econo Lodge in Loyalsock, Trooper Thomas Spagnuolo said. Rectangular marks were on the man’s chest and his left bicep too, Spagnuolo added.

Several witnesses spoke with police after the attack just before noon, according to the complaint. They all identified the 32-year-old Rodriguez-Cobas as the aggressor, authorities reported.

State police located Rodriguez-Cobas in the 200 block of Williams Street in the Kohl’s department store parking lot, investigators said. He admitted to being in a verbal altercation with the accuser, they added.

The bat was allegedly located at Rodriguez-Coba’s home on West Third Street.

Rodriguez-Cobas was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Docket sheet

