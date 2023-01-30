Barn fire Hepburn Township
Hepburn Township Fire Company

Hepburn Township, Pa. — Another barn fire has prompted an investigation into a series of fires at properties owned by the same man, officials say.

The barn fire on Jan. 27 at Kenneth Snyder's property at 2525 State Route 973 East Highway was the third fire at a property Synder owns since October, according to police. Those fires are under investigation, said Lycoming Regional Police Department Captain Chris Kriner.

Barn fire aftermath

A fire that destroyed a livestock barn on Jan. 27 is under investigation. Police say it is the third fire since October on property belonging to Kenneth Snyder.

Officer Brian Yoas of the Lycoming Regional Police Department was on patrol in the area when he discovered the fully-engulfed structure fire around 2:50 a.m. Yoas immediately notified Lycoming County Communications Center of the fire, along with the nearby property owner.

Yoas also assisted with getting the livestock out of the burning barn and avoiding further devastating loss to the property owner.

“Officer Yoas’ observant and vigilant patrol saved the farmer’s livestock from certain destruction” Captain Kriner said.

Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes, leading the response to the blaze, followed by multiple units from various volunteer fire departments throughout Lycoming County. No injuries were reported.

This barn fire follows two other separate fires on property owned by Snyder. A fire struck a barn in the 1700 block of Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township on Oct. 17. One week later, on Oct. 25, fire engulfed a home on the same property.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the barn fire. Lycoming Regional Police Department investigators have preliminary investigations into all three incidents.

