Republished with permission from FIRST News Now

Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township.

Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also responded to this fire to assist.

Morris fire personnel were quickly on scene by 2:08 p.m., and reported the barn fully involved.

Smoke could be seen from several miles, as fire apparatus arrived on scene.

The fire was reported by the owner, as they noticed flames coming from the backside of their barn when they arrived home. It was said that the fire was small when found. However, it took fire units time to get to the remote location of the barn.

It was reported that firefighters set up a water supply by using the Ski Sawmill Pond in which tankers were filled and then shuttled the water to the fire scene.

Around 2:30 p.m. the words, "Man down!' were shouted as the barn continued to burn. Those most dreaded words echoed across the area as other firefighters rushed to the aid of a fallen Morris firefighter. The firefighter had a noticeable laceration to his face.

Early reports to FNN indicated that the firefighter may have collapsed from heat exhaustion, however, that provided information has not been confirmed by Morris fire command. The firefighter was transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, Pa.

The fire was said to have been brought under control around 3:20 p.m.. Firefighters continued to work at putting out hot spots.

Presently it is unknown when fire was reported completely out or when crews were cleared from the scene. However, FNN was told the barn was a total loss as were the contents, and at least one restored antique vehicle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.