A couple's attention was drawn to a barking dog on their property in northwestern Pennsylvania, which ultimately led to the apprehension of a homicide suspect who had escaped from jail, ABC 27 reported.

Michael Burham, 34, had successfully evaded custody for nine days after his escape from Warren County jail on July 6. He managed to climb through a window, employing makeshift ropes made of jail bedding to lower himself from the roof.

Two Conewango Township residents went out to see why their dog was barking and encountered Burham towards the back of their property. They had a brief conversation with Burham, who said something about camping, reported ABC 27.

Acting on their suspicions about a stranger in the area, they alerted the authorities.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, a tip was received, and Burham was apprehended by law enforcement around 6 p.m. Eventually, he was encountered by troopers who had established a perimeter, and he was taken into custody at gunpoint by federal marshals, border patrol, and state police, according to the report.

Burham, who had been charged with kidnapping, burglary, and other offenses, was considered armed and dangerous during his time on the run. Over 200 state, federal, and local officers participated in the intensive search, with up to $22,000 in reward money offered for information leading to his capture.

Authorities continue to investigate whether Burham received assistance, and if they gather evidence implicating anyone, they will consult with the county district attorney regarding potential charges.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt of Chautauqua County, New York, had previously identified Burham as the prime suspect in the May 11 murder of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and an associated arson case in Jamestown, New York. Burham had also allegedly abducted an older couple in Pennsylvania while attempting to elude capture before being arrested in South Carolina.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.