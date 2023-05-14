Berwick, Pa. — A bar patron that was removed for causing problems tried to smash his way back into the building, police say.

Mikael James Yohe, 37, was kicked out of Cricket's, 144 W. Front St., on January 27 just after midnight, according to Berwick Officer Chris Kelchner. He'd been creating issues inside the bar and had to be physically removed, staff told police.

Once outside, Yohe allegedly began yelling and kicking at the front door, then punched through the door's glass pane. When Kelchner arrived, he saw broken glass on the sidewalk and front entrance of Cricket's, along with fresh blood. Yohe had reportedly fled on his bicycle, but police found him a short time later. He had blood on his hand and admitted he'd punched the door because he'd been thrown out, Kelchner said.

Yohe was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3 at 9:15 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

