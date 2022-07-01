Williamsport, Pa. —A prosecutor for the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said they would be concerned for the public’s safety if Devin Eugene Mims were released from custody during a motion for bail hearing this week.

The 35-year-old Mims was charged with 283 felony counts that include statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility during an April preliminary arraignment. He was also denied bail during that hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman.

Mims, who had bail revoked in a 2017 case in which he pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, requested bail be set in both cases. Both sides agreed on $5,000 straight bail for the 2017 drug conviction during this week’s hearing.

The disagreements came on the 2022 case that featured the astonishing number of counts against Mims. The prosecution requested Judge Ryan Tira set the amount at $75,000 straight bail with several stipulations in place if Mims were released. Those included intense supervision with an ankle monitor, no contact with minors, and no contact with the accuser.

Mims defense argued for $50,000 straight bail with the defendant being eligible to post just ten percent of the total. No arguments were made about supervision or ankle monitors if Mims were to be released.

Tira ruled Mims would be required to post $50,000 straight bail if he wanted to be released. That didn’t include another $5,000 for the narcotics case.

Mims is scheduled to face Tira in Aug. and then again in Sept. for criminal pre-trials. At the time of publishing this article, Mims had not posted bail in either case against him.

