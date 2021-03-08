Williamsport, Pa. – The former Williamsport Police officer charged with 28 felonies was arraigned today.

Union County Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $10,000 unsecured for Eric B. Derr, 36, of Cogan Station.

Derr is accused by the Pa. Attorney General's Office of using his position to access JNET, a secure police database, to make illegitimate checks on women.

In a Feb. 25 complaint, Special Agent David Scicchitano alleges that Derr ran 93 total illegitimate JNET checks on 28 different women, both on duty and off, between June 14, 2015, and Dec. 11, 2019.

Derr is charged with 28 felony counts of unlawful use of a computer – one for each woman whose information he allegedly accessed.

Scicchitano accuses Derr of running unlawful JNET checks on two female co-workers, a female county employee, and a female retail theft suspect, among others.

This is the second set of criminal charges against Derr. Both complaints allege that Derr sent nude images of himself in a police car.

Related reading: Williamsport police officer exchanged sex for not filing charges: AG's office

In the initial set of charges filed Dec. 17, the AG's office alleges that Derr obtained sex from the female retail theft suspect in exchange for not filing charges against her.

The first set of charges included the same 28 felony charges filed in the second set – but the first 28 felonies were dismissed by Magisterial District Judge Alan Page III on Feb. 9.

Related reading: 28 felonies dropped against ex-Williamsport Police Officer accused of obstruction

The first case proceeds with misdemeanor charges only in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas. Those charges are unsworn falsification to authorities, tamper with public record, and obstructing administration of law. Derr's next scheduled appearance in that case is a status conference on March 29.

In the felony case, Derr's next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing on March 18.

Related reading: 28 felonies filed again against ex-officer accused of illegitimate JNET checks on women

Docket sheet - Derr felony charges

Docket sheet - Derr misdemeanor charges