Williamsport, Pa. — A judge revoked bail for an accused child molester after citing concerns for the safety of a witness and children.

Timothy Wayne Kuhns, 35, of Williamsport will remain in custody at the Lycoming County Prison after a ruling to revoke bail by Judge Kenneth Brown Tuesday. Kuhns, who put his face into his cupped hands during the hearing, allegedly violated his release conditions in June by threatening a witness, according to a complaint. He also interrupted Judge Brown several times.

Kuhns is charged with indecent assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of children, witness intimidation, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and indecent exposure. He was also charged with criminal mischief for the June incident against a witness.

Kuhns allegedly drove over property at the witness' home, played loud music throughout the day and into the night, and revved his diesel engine outside their home for several minutes.

His original $50,000 monetary bail was doubled in June after he allegedly had contact with a child. He posted through a bondsman before Judge Brown ultimately revoked bail on Tuesday.

