Williamsport, Pa. — A teary-eyed man left the Lycoming County Courtroom Monday in handcuffs after Judge Eric Linhardt granted a request to revoke bail.

Christopher Lawrence Nelson violated the conditions of his release in April when he was arrested and charged with DUI, Matthew Welickovitch wrote in an amended motion to revoke bail. The 34-year-old Nelson admitted to EMS during the April 20 incident he had drank five to six shots before causing a single-vehicle crash.

Nelson ducked his head several times during Monday’s hearing, crying into his hands as Linhardt ruled his bail would be revoked. Linhardt changed his bail to $100,000 good bail. Nelson previously posted $50,000 unsecured bail for his release.

Nelson was charged with third-degree felony indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and unlawful contact with a minor along with a second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

An accuser came forward in 2021, speaking with an employee at Keystone Central Middle School about the alleged abuse. The child told authorities Nelson rubbed her genitals and chest after he snuck into her bedroom.

The abuse allegedly started when Nelson was released from prison and stayed with one of the child’s relatives. According to an affidavit, Nelson assaulted the child at various locations.

