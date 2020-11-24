Williamsport, Pa. – Fingerprints left at the scene of an armed home invasion do not match the man currently charged with the crime, according to a state police lab report.

This exculpatory evidence, along with a "far from perfect" witness identification and the defendant's willingness to cooperate, led Lycoming County Judge Mark F. Lovecchio to reduce bail on Tuesday for Cecil P. Thompson, 29, of Williamsport.

Lovecchio reduced Thompson's monetary bail from $750,000 to $25,000, surety approved – meaning Thompson can use property as collateral or pay 10% through a bail bondsman. Thompson has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison since July 28.

Thompson is accused of being the individual who held three juveniles and an adult at gunpoint in the 900 block of High Street, Williamsport, on May 18.

The adult victim in the case testified that the suspect, "got caught up on our picture on the wall and went to grab for it and I started hitting him on the shoulder." The victim struck the suspect with a flashlight to protect herself, according to her testimony.

But prints pulled from the picture do not match Cecil Thompson's, two separate PSP fingerprint examiners determined.

"If Mr. Thompson was the perpetrator those fingerprints would have been his; they were not," Thompson's attorney Howard B. Gold said in a bail modification motion.

The PSP lab report that apparently exonerates Thompson was completed on Sept. 29. The Commonwealth did not hand it over to the defense as discovery until Nov. 20 – almost two months later, according to Gold.

"Based on this, the likelihood of a conviction has substantially fallen, and the Commonwealth's case teeters on a precipice," Gold wrote.

"As all parties know, witness identification is often deemed to be the least reliable," said Lovecchio at Tuesday's bail modification hearing. Lovecchio cited a discrepancy in the description of the suspect's clothing and the fact that Sheriff Mark Lusk previously released Thompson because he didn't fit the suspect's description.

The Sheriff was advised that the suspect would be armed, and Thompson was unarmed at the time of apprehension, noted Lovecchio.

Thompson is steadily employed, has a low prior record score of 1, and has family in Williamsport – three additional factors that led the judge to reduce bail.

The Commonwealth argued against a bail reduction for Thompson because a DNA result is still pending from a sample taken from the flashlight used to beat off the attacker.

Lovecchio advised the Commonwealth to contact the lab "ASAP" for those results.