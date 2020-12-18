Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon modified bail for Matthew and Christine Ziegler on Wednesday.

Previously forbidden from seeing her minor children, Christine Ziegler can now have contact with them under the supervision of Children and Youth Services, Solomon's office said.

Previously denied bail, Matthew Ziegler was granted monetary bail in the amount of $100,000. Unable to post, Mr. Ziegler remains incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Judge Solomon changed the Zieglers' bail conditions at preliminary hearings for each of them on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Mrs. Ziegler is being represented by Helen A. Stolinas, of Mazza Law Group in State College. Mr. Zeigler is being represented by David Isaac Lindsay, of Hall & Lindsay PC, Lock Haven..

The attorneys were appointed to the Zeiglers as conflict counsel. Conflict counsel is appointed when a financially eligible person can't be represented by the public defender's office due to a conflict of interest.

The Zeigler children reported being punched, beat with a leather belt, forced to drink vinegar and locked in a closet for up to a week without food or water, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Mr. Zeigler allegedly touched his minor daughters' buttocks in a sexual manner, particularly when inebriated, the criminal stated.

The children told investigators that their mother Christine would watch and at times assist in the abuse.

Their cases now move to the Court of Common Pleas. Notices of intent to waive their formal arraignments were filed for both cases.

