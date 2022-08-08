Williamsport, Pa. — Marcus McDaniel is accused of raping a six-year-old child while his girlfriend watched and did nothing to stop the abuse.

Last week in Lycoming County Court, Jeana Ann Longo, McDaniel’s public defender, argued against his bail being revoked. She also argued against McDaniel being placed on intense supervised bail with an electric ankle monitor.

Related reading:

Judge Ryan Tira ruled McDaniel’s bail would be modified and the Office of Supervised Bail would make the final decision on his release conditions.

McDaniel will remain released on $150,000 unsecured supervised bail with an order that says he will have no contact with minors, the victim, and the co-defendant, Michelle Strayer.

The final decision on an electronic ankle monitor fell to Lycoming County Supervised Bail. Despite several calls being placed to Program Manager Harry Rogers, no comment was offered on the matter.

McDaniel currently lives in Chester County. His bail modification hearing was originally scheduled at the end of July. McDaniel could not report due to being out of the state for work.

During that hearing Michelle Strayer’s bail was modified. She was then released from the Lycoming County Prison.

McDaniel was charged with two counts each of first-degree felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and criminal attempt—rape of a child. He is scheduled to appear for criminal pre-trials on Sept. 16.

Strayer was charged with first-degree felony criminal attempt—rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, sexual exploitation, and obstruction. She will next appear for a guilty plea on Nov. 29.

Marcus McDaniel docket sheet

Michelle Strayer docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.