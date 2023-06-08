Williamsport, Pa. — Bail was increased for a man charged with sexual assault crimes against children because he had repeated contact with minors after his release.

A witness who testified to seeing Timothy Wayne Kuhns, 35, with two minor children was deemed “credible” according to Judge Kenneth Brown.

Kuhns was released on $50,000 good bail in January of last year after being charged with several felonies that included indecent assault of a child. His bail terms stipulated that he have no contact with children, yet he was found to be in violation.

Kuhns' new bail is set at $100,000 good bail with his previous $50,000 counting against it. He will also be placed on intensive supervision and is again banned from having contact with minors or the witness in the case if released.

Kuhns is also being ordered not to live with his fiancé.

“He’s bound and determined to do what he wants to do,” ADA Matthew Welickovitch said.

The witness testified that he thought Kuhns was forbidden from being around “specific” children. That changed after he read an article on a local online news outlet, he told the judge this week.

He learned from the article that Kuhns' bail condition prohibited him from being around any children. An "internal struggle" ensued, he said, but he eventually decided to come forward and provided pictures of Kuhns with minors, according to testimony. He turned them over to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

One picture allegedly showed Kuhns walking into the home with a minor child. Another showed Kuhns standing by his truck with a child standing on the porch, according to testimony.

“I didn’t want something drastic to happen to another kid,” the witness said.

Judge Brown called his testimony “credible” moments before making his ruling.

Kuhns, who sat next to his counsel in a T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, cargo pants, and work boots, was audiblly disputing the claims during the hearing.

Kuhns and his fiancè, Brittany Sweet, called the witness names after he posted the article to Facebook, according to testimony. Both Kuhns and Sweet allegedly started parking their vehicles in the neighbor’s driveway.

Cindy Kuhns—Timothy Kuhns’ mother—and Sweet testified on his behalf Tuesday.

“He passes kids when they go into the house,” Sweet said. Welickovitch did not have any questions for either witness. Judge Brown said the Commonwealth’s witness was the most credible.

Kuhns is charged with criminal attempt at indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children, witness intimidation, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent exposure, and attempted indecent assault without the consent of others.

He was originally released in January of last year after posting $50,000 good bond through a bondsman.

Docket sheet

