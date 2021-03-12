Williamsport, Pa. – Bail was denied today for a Williamsport man accused by city police of sexually abusing a child over a five-year period beginning when she was nine years old.

Citing concerns about the safety of the community, Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey denied bail for for Donald L. Webb, 47.

Williamsport Police Agent Brittany Alexander alleges that Webb engaged in sexual intercourse with a child between 2015 and Dec. 2020.

The child was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in Sunbury on Feb. 9.

"She alleged that...Donald Webb had sexually assaulted her since she was the age of 9," Alexander wrote in a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Alexander said that when she interviewed Webb at Williamsport City Hall on Feb. 12, he initially neither denied the allegations nor admitted to them.

"However, once Donald had told his wife what he had done, he provided his account to me," Alexander said.

Webb allegedly confessed to sexually touching the girl about 20 times, according to Alexander's complaint.

"Donald recalled the first time anything happened, he awoke from a dream which led to him touching [the child]," Alexander wrote. "...Donald explained how every time this happened he would feel guilty. He knew it was wrong but continued to do it because he got away with it."

Webb is charged with 20 felony counts each of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault. He also faces 20 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Webb is confined to the Lycoming County Prison without bail awaiting a March 16 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet