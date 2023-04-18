Williamsport, Pa. — A man charged with six counts of attempted homicide was denied bail Tuesday morning in court.

Coy Daniel Thornton, 40, of Williamsport appeared before Judge Kenneth Brown at the Lycoming County Courthouse to make a request for bail modification.

Thornton, who police said fired multiple shots into a crowd of people, was denied his request and will remain jailed at the Lycoming County Prison. Judge Denise Dieter originally denied Thornton bail during a preliminary arraignment on 19 charges that include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI.

Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to an affidavit.

Witnesses ran into a nearby home, ducking to avoid bullets. Thornton fired several more rounds into the home after the group retreated.

The incident first began when Thornton and a neighbor argued over Thorton allegedly driving drunk through the area at a high rate of speed. Thornton nearly hit a parked vehicle as he sped down the street, according one of the witnesses.

Several people from a neighboring home came out to investigate the noise, which was when Thornton reportedly made the threat and went into his home to get the gun. He returned with an unidentified handgun and opened fire, State Trooper Jameson Keeler said.

Thornton fired an additional eight to 12 rounds in the direction of the witnesses’ home after they made it inside safely. He then retreated into his house, according to the report from Keeler.

