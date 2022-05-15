Erie, Pa. -- Everyone knows that bad habits can have negative impacts on health, but your car might also be quietly suffering from deeply ingrained habits. To help motorists come up with some belated New Years Resolutions, Erie Insurance has provided us with a list of 10 seemingly innocuous bad habits that can really mess up your car.

Driving on empty

A vehicle's fuel pump is submerged in the gas tank, where it uses fuel to cool and lubricate the mechanisms in the pump. Without fuel, the pump might overheat and cause an expensive equipment failure - upward of $1,000 between the replacement part and the labor-intensive task of removing the gas tank to install a new pump. If the pump has a consistent supply of fuel, it can usually last for the life of a vehicle.

Revving a cold engine

There are no good shortcuts for warming up a freezing cold vehicle. Cold engine oil is at the wrong temperature to correctly lubricate its internal components, which can cause premature wear and tear on the engine.

Delaying maintenance

Vehicle manufacturers recommend following routine maintenance schedules for a reason. Taking care of little tasks like oil changes, air filter replacements, and tire rotations can prevent the need for major repairs in the long run.

Ignoring warning lights

Modern cars have all kinds of warning lights, and like the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule, they exist for a reason. Consult your car's manual and check in with a mechanic if a warning light comes on - your and your passengers' safety could hinge on it.

Driving through deep water

The slogan "Turn Around Don't Drown" is a classic public service announcement about driving in flooded areas. Driving through deep water can damage or destroy a vehicle's engine, transmission, electrical system, and other critical components. In addition, even as little as six inches of water can cause a vehicle to lose control. Even insurance companies will often consider a flooded vehicle to be a, pardon our pun, total wash.

Not checking tire pressure

Checking tire pressure is really easy, and running tires at the wrong pressure can cause all kinds of problems: premature tire wear, bad handling, and reduced fuel efficiency. Check your tire pressure about once a month.

Riding the brakes

Slamming the brakes too hard or using the brakes too often can wear through pads and rotors more quickly than usual, leading to more service needed. Excessive braking can also lower fuel efficiency.

Shifting without coming to a complete stop

If you drive a car with automatic transmission, you might be tempted to shift from "reverse" to "drive" while the car is still in motion. Even if the car is moving very slowly, switching gears without coming to a complete stop stresses out the drivetrain, especially the transmission. The two seconds you save probably aren't worth $2,000+ transmission service.

Driving too quickly over speed bumps

Hitting a speed bump faster than about 10 miles per hour can seriously damage a car; it can cause your suspension to bottom out and destroy your shocks and struts, bend suspension components, and even knock your car out of alignment.

Ignoring chips in the windshield

A chip in a windshield can turn into a crack surprisingly easily. Weather changes and driving over a pothole or other uneven terrain can cause a full-on crack in the windshield. Fixing a chip is less expensive than a full windshield replacement and usually only takes a few minutes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.