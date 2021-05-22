Harrisburg, Pa. - A new bill in the state legislature would end Pennsylvania’s participation in the three federal unemployment programs which are part of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program as part of the American Recovery Plan.

“My legislation will phase out Pa’s participation in the federal unemployment programs that are paying unemployment claimants to sit at home. A state can withdraw from these federal programs up to 30 days notice to the US Dept. of Labor,” according to a memo by Rep. Jim Cox (R-Berks/Lancaster County).

H. B. 508 would provide an incentive for those who promptly discontinue their claims to accept and maintain employment.

The ‘Back-to-Work-Bonus Program’ would provide a $300 bonus for former claimants who have worked for four consecutive weeks. And to further incentivize those remaining in the workforce, individuals who remain employed for 8 consecutive weeks with the same employer may receive a second $300 bonus.

The bonuses would be funded from the $154 million in federal funds and would reward those who take further steps into the workforce. Priority would be given to individuals who either discontinue the unemployment benefits early; are working full time at least 35 hours per week; or have been employed for eight consecutive weeks and are applying for the second bonus.

H. B. 508 is co-sponsored by Reps. Martin Causer, Eric Davanzo, Russ Diamond, Torren Ecker, Gregory, Joe Hamm, Sue Helm, John Hershey, Rich Irvin, Rob Kauffman, Kate Klunk, Frank Ryan, Ryan Mackenzie, David Maloney, Steven Mentzer, David Millard, Dan Moul, Eric Nelson, Clint Owlett, Frank Ryan, Stan Saylor, and David Zimmerman.