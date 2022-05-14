Bloomsburg, Pa. — A three-month-old baby is clinging to life after police say she was violently pulled from a baby swing and thrown on a bed by her mother's boyfriend.

Christopher Lee Lindsay Jr., 32, is facing aggravated assault and other charges for the incident, which took place on Catherine Street in a home he shares with the baby's mother, Kimberley Lander.

Police were called to the home around 8 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive baby. When officers arrived, they didn't notice any obvious injuries, but baby Octavia wasn't breathing regularly, according to Bloomsburg police.

Lindsay, who is not the baby's father, reportedly said he had pulled her from the swing because she was crying, then laid her on a bed to change her diaper. That's when she stopped crying and became unresponsive, he told police.

The baby was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and staff later notified Columbia County Children and Youth that the injuries were potentially the result of abuse, police say. The baby had "abusive head trauma," according to reports.

Lindsay allegedly admitted he had handled the child roughly when he pulled her from the swing, causing her head to snap back, police say.

The baby remains in critical condition at Geisinger. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Lander with expenses.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Lander said Today's news was not good what so ever, but I will not stop fighting, not now, not ever."

In another post, seemingly directed at Lindsay, Lander's wrote: "You will NEVER be able to close your eyes and forget her or my family and those who love us! You not only destroyed my daughters life but the lives of 5 other innocent children as well from the trauma this has caused to their little lives! We ALL are getting justice to ensure you never walk the streets again!"

Lindsay was charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Russell Lawton on May 25 at 10:45 a.m.

