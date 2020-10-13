Williamsport, Pa. -- Police were called to the UPMC Emergency Department Monday night around 9 p.m., to investigate reports of a severe dog bite.

Williamsport Bureau of Police said the dog bite incident reportedly occurred at 457 Grant St., Williamsport.

Preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a five-month-old child was bitten in the head by the resident’s pitbull.

The victim was then taken to the emergency department, suffering from severe injuries to her face and head, according to a press release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The severity of injuries required the child to be life-flighted to Geisinger for further treatment, according to the release. Geisinger was unable to update NorthcentralPa.com on the condition of the child as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Unit (C.I.U.) is conducting the investigation of this incident in cooperation with the State Dog Warden for Lycoming County.

When completed, the WPB said the findings of this investigation will be forwarded to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office for review.