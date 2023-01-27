Philadelphia, Pa. — The region's IRS Criminal Investigation Unit is reminding taxpayers to take extra steps to ensure that their personal information and money remain secure while filing taxes.

“Beware of dishonest tax return preparers,” said Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty. “These are tax return taxpayers who disregard their known duty to prepare accurate tax returns on behalf of their clients. Such tax return preparers have no problem putting their clients at risk for a profit.”

Steps to avoid fraud

Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for someone who is available year-round.

Ask the tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have a PTIN. Refusal to present a number is a red flag.

Don't use a "ghost preparer." These preparers won't sign a tax return that they have prepared. This, too, is a red flag.

Don't fall victim to promises of large refunds. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. All taxpayers have to pay their share of taxes.

Don't sign a blank tax return. You are the one who will be held accountable for what appears on your tax return.

Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparers. If a preparer wants to deposit your refund into their own account, they're probably trying to swindle you.

The IRS won't call you on the phone threatening legal action. If you receive a call claiming to be from the IRS, often containing threats, it is a scam. Hang up and report the call.

Don't respond to or click links in texts, emails, or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. Fake IRS links may be phishing scams or contain malware that can compromise your personal information.

Keep your personal and financial information close. Never provide sensitive information to unsolicited text messages, emails, or social media posts/messages claiming to be the IRS.

Report fraud to law enforcement. If you suspect that an individual or business is committing fraud, submit Form 3949-A to IRS-CI. This is the only federal law enforcement agency that has the authority to investigate violations of Internal Revenue Code.

What's the worst that could happen?

In fiscal year 2022, IRS-CI identified $5.7 billion in tax fraud, initiated 1,388 criminal tax investigations, and obtained 699 criminal sentences for tax crimes. Here are some examples.

Scranton tax preparer Donald Royce received a 46-month prison sentence and 36 months of probation after committing mail and tax fraud. He was ordered to pay $317,132 in restitution after defrauding several local taxpayers. He gave his victims a "client copy" of tax returns that showed correct numbers, then submitted fraudulent returns to the IRS to gain more refunds. He had refunds sent to himself, and kept the difference between the legitimate refund amount stated on the "client copy" of the return and the inflated fraudulent amount. He also kept some tax payments for himself instead of sending them to the IRS. His victims lost over $250,000.

The proprietor of Menard Tax Services in Florida worked with a co-conspirator in Philadelphia to collect personal information of dependents. These dependents were added to clients' tax returns in addition to lies about income, education credits, and fuel tax credits. These actions gave taxpayers higher refunds than they should have received. Menard was sentenced to 24 months in prison for fraud and identity theft.

A Pittsburgh tax preparer was sentenced to 36 months in prison and had to pay over $7 million in restitution to the IRS after scamming the IRS with fake Schedule C tax returns. The false returns were filed in the names of nonexistent businesses, customers with inflated incomes, and altered expenses to maximize tax refunds.

Another Pittsburgh preparer, John Thornton, was sentenced to 18 months and had to pay $511,718 to the IRS. This preparer also used fake Schedule C forms.

