Lock Haven, Pa. — A one-day trial ended with an Avis man being found guilty on seven of eight counts that included three misdemeanor indecent assault charges.

Eric Montague King, 45, of Avis was found guilty by a jury in Clinton County Court and could face a maximum sentence of seven years and nine months. Three women testified for the prosecution during the trial.

According to a release, one woman told the jury King pulled her behind a residence and groped her breast. King was scared away by the victim’s two large dogs.

A second woman said King followed her around for nearly an hour, saying sexual comments and attempting to make advances. After helping a third victim with their groceries, King asked to sit in her car and give her a hug.

All three women said they feared King, who will be evaluated by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board (SOAB). King will be sentenced on March 7 and could be classified as a sexually violent predator per the SOAB’s review.

“This is a man that we warn our children about,” Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse told the jury. “This is a man that we warn our children about. This is the man we pray that none of our loved ones ever encounter.”

