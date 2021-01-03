Lock Haven, Pa. – An Avis man recently was held for court on misdemeanor counts of indecent assault stemming from his alleged inappropriate contact with multiple women while out in public.

Eric Montague King, 44, is accused of having unwanted physical contact with three separate women on three separate occasions in Avis and Pine Creek Township in September and November of 2020.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said the women provided detailed accounts of what occurred at a preliminary hearing before Clinton County Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler on Dec. 22, 2020.

One woman, a 66 year old, said she was walking her dog in Avis when she encountered King, who was walking his two dogs, on Sept. 23, 2020.

"She said that King almost immediately started making overt sexual comments to her and stated how he could pleasure her in explicit detail," Strouse said in a press release. "The woman testified that she tried to walk away and told King to stop, but he proceeded to walk after her and continue making explicit comments to her."

Fearful she'd be followed home to her residence, the woman reportedly testified she decided to stay in public areas near main roads.

"She described how King then made unwanted physical contact with her that was sexual in nature, which she told him to stop...She described being fearful of King and became emotional during her testimony," according to the DA's Office.

Another witness, a 35-year-old woman, testified that King approached her from behind while she was out in front of her home on Sept. 5, 2020. King allegedly grabbed her breasts, refused to let go, and pushed her towards the back of her property where her two large dogs apparently scared him away.

Pine Creek Township Police Department Sergeant Denny Gill also testified at King's preliminary hearing about an incident on Nov. 4, 2020, involving an 80-year-old woman.

Surveillance footage was used to identify King as he approached the woman exiting the Dollar General store. King reportedly offered to help put the woman's purchases into her car but then allegedly began making explicit sexual comments to her.

"The woman reported that King 'asked for a hug' and then touched the woman in an overtly sexual manner," the DA's Office said.

King's bail was set at $85,000 monetary by District Judge Kibler on Dec. 22, 2020.

King has been jailed at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of bail since Nov. 11, 2020.

